RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a plenary lecture at an international conference in Ujjain on December 28 on creating an Indic discourse on the sacrality of water and juxtaposing it with scientific thought.

The conference titled "SuJalam", organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Deendayal Research Institute (DRI), will be held from December 27 to 29 on the banks of the Shipra river.

The three-day conference will have sessions on the conceptual and circumstantial challenges faced by the water sector and the glorification of the element of water in the Indian knowledge system.

It will also focus on the description of water in folk traditions, social customs and rituals and efforts to prepare a compendium of festivals related to water and their scientific analysis, a senior DRI functionary said.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the conference in Ujjain on December 27, Bhagwat will deliver the plenary lecture on December 28 and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the valedictory function on December 29.

Related Stories RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demands hike in PM Kisan incentive To hold protest rally in Delhi on December 19 READ NOW

SuJalam

The conference is part of a series of events titled "Sumangalam", which are aimed at presenting the unique Indian concept of securing the purity of the five basic elements of nature or "panchamahabhoota" -- earth, water, fire, air and space -- and attaining a balance between those for the survival and sustainability of life on Earth.

The first two conferences on "Akash" (space) and "Vayu" (air) tattva were held at Dehradun and Bhubaneswar respectively. The conference on "Prithvi" (earth) will be held at Kashi on January 8-9, focusing on agriculture, while the one on "Agni" (fire) will be organised in Bengaluru on January 28-29 by the power ministry in association with Vijnana Bharati.

The conferences will be attended by religious leaders, scientists, thinkers, social activists and those engaged in seeking solutions based on indigenous thinking.

The valedictory function is likely to be held in New Delhi on March 3-4. It will present the "India Declaration on Environment" as a charge of solutions based on the deliberations of the five conferences.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit