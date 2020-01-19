RSS does not want to be another power centre: Bhagwat

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Stressing that the RSS follows the Constitution, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation does not have any agenda and it does not want to become another “power centre“.
He was addressing a gathering at Rohilkhand University on the topic ‘Bharat ka Bhavishya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh kaa Drishtikon’ (Future of India: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s point of view).
“The Sangh follows the Constitution of India. It does not have any agenda and it does not want to become another power centre. A number of misconceptions about the RSS are being spread, and they can be cleared only when it is understood from close quarters. The Sangh does not have any remote control and it does not want that anyone should function according to it,” he said.
Bhagwat said that if there is a power centre barring the Constitution, the Sangh will oppose it.
Seeking to clear the air over his reported remarks in Moradabad about the implementation of two-child policy, the RSS chief said, “Due to misunderstanding, some people are saying that the Sangh wants to restrict families to two children. We are of the view that the government should make a policy on it after deliberation. The policy should be made after getting consent from all sections of the society.”
He said that when they say that there are 130 crore Hindus in this country, then it does not mean that they want to change anyone’s religion, caste or language.
The RSS chief said that they did not want any power centre apart from the Constitution in which they had faith, and added that people should build India in a united manner despite the diversity of caste, community and region.
.
Referring to followers of other religions, he said, “We do not believe in Ram-Krishna, no issues. But despite all
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...