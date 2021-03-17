RSS to explore wider networking for expansion

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), after successfully mobilising resources from NGOs and religious organisations to tackle Covid pandemic and for building Sri Rama temple at Ayodhya, is now exploring ways to engage them in taking up social transformation projects.

“People, volunteers and organisations from all walks of life who served the society in their own way, came into the contact of Sangh during the pandemic and also to raise resources to build temples. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) - the highest decision-making body of the RSS, will discuss networking with them and also explore the organisation’s expansion,” Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh told reporters.

“A decision to this effect is expected to be taken at the ABPS meet scheduled on March 19 – 20 in Bengaluru,” he added.

This year’s ABPS’s organisational election meeting, was supposed to be held at its headquarters in Nagpur but has been shifted to Bengaluru due to rising Covid cases in Maharashtra. Also, the meet has been cut down to two days and the number of delegates reduced to 450 from 1,500.

ABPS has lined up projects in rural development, climate change, water conservation and ways to reduce plastics in daily life, said Arun Kumar.