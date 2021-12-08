RT PCR tests at Chennai International Airport becomes cheaper

Rapid PCR/RT PCR tests at the Chennai International Airport have become cheaper from midnight on Wednesday with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) foregoing its revenue share for the tests.

The rate of ₹3,400 for Rapid PCR test has been reduced to ₹2,900 and for RT-PCR test from ₹700 to ₹600, said a release.

The reduction in the rate is expected to provide immediate respite to the passengers and was taken by AAI in the best interest of its passengers and aligning with the pandemic situation.

In view of the new variant of Covid (Omicron), both the Central and State governments have issued fresh guidelines for international arrivals wherein RT-PCR has been made mandatory for all passenger arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries and random check of 2 per cent of total flight passengers arriving from ‘non-at-risk’ countries.

At the Chennai airport, an exclusive corridor with holding area and amenities has been established at T-4 to screen passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries. RT-PCR & Rapid PCR were extended to arrivals also.