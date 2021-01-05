Rubber Board gets Quality Management Systems Certification

The Rubber Board has been granted the Quality Management Systems Certification Licence for IS/ISO 9001:2015 by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

All procedures followed by the Rubber Board have been laid out as per the Quality Management Systems Certification norms and it has cleared the Certification Audit conducted by BIS.

Also read: Rubber board to conduct Dry Rubber Content test training

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised standard that ensures an organisation’s products and services meet the needs and expectations of the customers through an effective quality management system. ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world and it authenticates products/services/processes with respect to which the firm has been granted the license for Quality Management Systems Certification.

Also read: ‘Natural rubber production down 10% in 2020’

By meeting the extensive criteria of these standards, the board has proven its commitment to its objectives and thereby protecting the interest of the stakeholders of natural rubber (NR) sector in the country. According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, this also reaffirms that all activities of the Rubber Board are being carried in accordance with the Rubber Act,1947.