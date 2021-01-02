Rubber Board launches certificate courses

The Rubber Board has launched two certificate courses – in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Techniques (MBBT) and another in Rubber Products Manufacture (RPM) of three months’ duration at the Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam.

The courses will commence on January 20. The number of seats in each course is limited to 15 and the fee per participant is ₹21,000 (18 per cent GST extra).

Certificate course in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Techniques is designed for fresh graduates, post graduates and research scholars in any branch of biological science and also for educated youths or practitioners interested in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology based academic and industrial careers.

Besides knowledge updation, the course’s focus is on building hands-on experience in some of the essential molecular techniques right from the extraction of nucleic acids (DNA, RNA) to gene cloning, sequencing, gene expression and development of transgenic. For the conduct of the course, the infrastructure and expertise of the Advanced Centre for Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Rubber Research Institute of India will be utilised.

On successful completion of the course, the participants will be competent to take part in advanced research in Molecular Biology and allied areas. The acquired knowledge and expertise would also be beneficial for them to advance in their academic and industrial careers.

Certificate course in Rubber Products Manufacture is designed for graduates, diploma holders, engineers, research scholars, students and technical personnel from the rubber industry. This course will help them to refresh/update the theoretical and practical knowledge in rubber technology. The focus of the course is to build hands-on expertise in rubber compounding, product manufacturing, testing of raw materials/compounds/products and exposure to latex technology. The course will equip the participants for advancing in their academic/industrial carriers and also for entrepreneurship.

For details, contact: MBBT Course- Phone 0481- 2351313/ Whatsapp 7994650941 and RPM Course- 0481- 2353325/Whatsapp 04812353325. E-mail: training@rubberboard.org.in.