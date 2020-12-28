News

Rubber board to conduct Dry Rubber Content test training

Our Bureau Kottayam | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

The two-day programme will be held in Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on Jan 7, 8

Rubber Board is organising a two day training programme in testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) of field latex/concentrated latex as per standards at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. The programme will be held on January, 7 and 8. The medium of instruction will be English.

Fee for the training is ₹2,000 (18% GST + 1% flood cess extra). The trainees can pay the fee directly to Account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code-CBIN0284150) in favour of Director (Training), Rubber Board, Kottayam.

For further details, contact 0481-2353127 or Whatsapp 04812353325. E-mail: training@rubberboard.org.in

