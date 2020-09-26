Rules relaxed for divorced daughter to receive family pension: Jitendra Singh

Divorced daughters will now get a better deal when it comes to receiving family pension. They can now receive family pension even if the divorce had not finally taken place but the divorce petition has been filed by her during the lifetime of her deceased parent employee/pensioner.

Briefing newspersons on this rule change and other reform initiatives of the Department of Pension & Pensioner's welfare, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that the earlier rule provided for payment of Family Pension to a divorced daughter only if the divorce had taken place during the lifetime of deceased parent pensioner or his spouse.

The new circular will not only bring ease in the life of pension receiving individuals but also ensure respectable and equitable rights for the divorced daughters in the society, Singh added.

Meanwhile, orders have also been issued for grant of Family Pension to a Divyang child or sibling even if the Disability certificate is produced after the death of the pensioner parent but the disability had occurred before the death of the parents.

Similarly, to bring ease of living for Divyang pensioners, Jitendra Singh said the ‘Attendant’ allowance for the helper has been increased from ₹4,500 to ₹6,700 per month.