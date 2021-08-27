Rural healthcare ICU firm CIPACA expands its presence to other regions

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
CIPACA, an organisation that has been pioneering in establishment and management of state-of-the-art ICUs in rural hospitals and healthcare institutions, has said that it has entered new geographies of the country as Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for building emergency care facilities in the hospitals in the hinterlands.
The Chennai-headquartered healthcare firm on Friday made its foray into the eastern region of the country as it launched 24/7 ICU operations at 60-bedded Unakoti Nursing Care and Hospital, a tertiary care hospital located at Baghaban Nagar, Kailashahar, Unakoti in Tripura, according to a statement. “CIPACA has already been well recognised as the ‘Best rural ICU care provider’ through their services across several States. We believe that setting up of an ICU by them in Kailashahar is the beginning of a new era in healthcare transformation of rural Tripura,” said Dr Satyajit Pal, Managing Director of Unakoti Nursing Care & Hospital.
Geographical disadvantage has been a major constraint for development of healthcare facilities as well as other industries in rural Tripura. Kailashahar situated on the foothills of Unakoti, is a small town that is about 140 kilometres from the State capital Agartala. The people of this undivided North Tripura have to travel 140 km either way to reach Silchar or Agartala to get quality healthcare. This has, in fact, increased the mortality and morbidity of critically ill patients of this area for decades.
“Unakoti’s tie-up with CIPACA will ensure ICU care on par with Chennai standards, particularly for rural population in the region, which has been longing for a hospital that could provide emergency services during the golden hour. Our rural ICU mission continues to get a boost with more and more hospitals in small towns coming forward to build ICU facilities,” said Dr Raja Amarnath, Managing Director of CIPACA.
Also read: Westminster Healthcare join hands with CIPACA for Covid ICU operations
Unakoti Nursing Care will be CIPACA’s 13th hospital tie-up in the country for setting up and running ICU operations. A couple of weeks ago, MS Multi-specialty Hospital at Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh launched CIPACA-managed 24/7 ICU care operations.
The 21-bedded MS Multi Hospital’s tie-up with CIPCA will provide critical care to people in about 50 villages and other nearby Mandals.
CIPACA’s mission is to increase the number of ICU beds in small towns and rural areas that it manages from 300-plus nowto more than to 500 from the current 300 in the 2-3 years.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...