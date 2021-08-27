Rural healthcare ICU firm CIPACA expands its presence to other regions

CIPACA, an organisation that has been pioneering in establishment and management of state-of-the-art ICUs in rural hospitals and healthcare institutions, has said that it has entered new geographies of the country as Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for building emergency care facilities in the hospitals in the hinterlands.

The Chennai-headquartered healthcare firm on Friday made its foray into the eastern region of the country as it launched 24/7 ICU operations at 60-bedded Unakoti Nursing Care and Hospital, a tertiary care hospital located at Baghaban Nagar, Kailashahar, Unakoti in Tripura, according to a statement. “CIPACA has already been well recognised as the ‘Best rural ICU care provider’ through their services across several States. We believe that setting up of an ICU by them in Kailashahar is the beginning of a new era in healthcare transformation of rural Tripura,” said Dr Satyajit Pal, Managing Director of Unakoti Nursing Care & Hospital.

Geographical drawbacks

Geographical disadvantage has been a major constraint for development of healthcare facilities as well as other industries in rural Tripura. Kailashahar situated on the foothills of Unakoti, is a small town that is about 140 kilometres from the State capital Agartala. The people of this undivided North Tripura have to travel 140 km either way to reach Silchar or Agartala to get quality healthcare. This has, in fact, increased the mortality and morbidity of critically ill patients of this area for decades.

“Unakoti’s tie-up with CIPACA will ensure ICU care on par with Chennai standards, particularly for rural population in the region, which has been longing for a hospital that could provide emergency services during the golden hour. Our rural ICU mission continues to get a boost with more and more hospitals in small towns coming forward to build ICU facilities,” said Dr Raja Amarnath, Managing Director of CIPACA.

Unakoti Nursing Care will be CIPACA’s 13th hospital tie-up in the country for setting up and running ICU operations. A couple of weeks ago, MS Multi-specialty Hospital at Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh launched CIPACA-managed 24/7 ICU care operations.

The 21-bedded MS Multi Hospital’s tie-up with CIPCA will provide critical care to people in about 50 villages and other nearby Mandals.

CIPACA’s mission is to increase the number of ICU beds in small towns and rural areas that it manages from 300-plus nowto more than to 500 from the current 300 in the 2-3 years.