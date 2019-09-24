Rural startups to showcase products at NIRDPR

As many as 90 rural innovators and 48 rural startups will present their products and services at the upcoming Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) scheduled to be held at the National Institute for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) on September 27 and 28.

The two-day event would help the startups to demonstrate their design ideas, innovations and technologies to investors, policy makers and other stakeholders in the startup ecosystem.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Rural Development, and Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, will take part in the inaugural session at the institute’s premises at Rajendranagar.

Of the 48 startups, about 15 are into agriculture and allied activities, 12 in sustainable livelihood, 10 in health and elderly care and four in sustainable housing.

Winners in seven categories will receive cash prizes of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000.

Besides, the institute would give cash prizes to students with best entries in the Rural Innovation and Design Challenge, W R Reddy of Director-General of NIRDPR, has said.

