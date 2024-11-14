The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has said that women living in rural areas lead the development of villages.

Speaking at a programme to distribute profits to members of self-help groups (SHGs) under Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project BC Trust in Dharmasthala on Thursday, she said that rural women identify projects which are suitable for them, they identify how they wish to contribute to it, and the facilitation happens through banks or through government policies.

Referring to the profit distribution among SHG members, she said that today, women are given a sense of self-respect, as they can say they are earning their own profit. In that, the Central government, SHGs, NGOs or welfare groups are all working together.

She said that when the Government and facilitators such as Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Trust come together, the SHGs gain access to resources, credit, decision-making and earning legitimate profit.

Some women SHG members got around ₹7,000 each as part of the profit distribution. Distribution of profits shows a major element of transparency, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about women-led development, not just women-centric development, she said.

Stating that welfare today incorporates empowerment, she said it is not just about kindness. It is about recognising that individuals are capable of creating value, producing marketable goods, and attracting buyers.

The collective effort of the Government, taxpayers, NGOs, and banks is aimed at both supporting and empowering those in need. Empowerment is the key to lifting people out of poverty by providing access to markets, enabling income generation, and giving them the tools and decision-making power to earn legitimate profits.

On Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Trust’s initiatives, Sitharaman said Dharmasthala has been a pioneer in rural development activities in the country. The trust’s initiatives have helped in empowering rural women in Karnataka. Some of the rural development initiatives tested here have been adopted by the Governments across the country, she added.

Around ₹600 crore was distributed as profit among 51.80 lakh SHG members of the trust.