The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has said that women living in rural areas lead the development of villages.

Speaking at a programme to distribute profit to the members of self-help groups (SHGs) under Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project BC Trust in Dharmasthala on Friday, she said women in rural areas identify the projects that are suitable for them, determine how they want to contribute, and receive facilitation through banks or through government policies.

Referring to the distribution of profit among SHG members, she said that today, women are gaining a sense of self-respect by being able to say they are earning their own profit. The Central government, SHGs, NGOs, and welfare groups are all working together to support this.

When the government and facilitators such as the Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Trust come together, SHGs gain access to resources, credit, decision-making, and opportunities to earn legitimate profit, she said.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, talks about women-led development, not just women-centric development, she said.

Stating that welfare today incorporates empowerment, she said it is not just about kindness; it is about recognising that individuals are capable of creating value, producing marketable goods, and attracting buyers.

The collective efforts of the government, taxpayers, NGOs, and banks aim to support and empower those in need. Empowerment is key to lifting people out of poverty by providing access to markets, enabling income generation, and equipping them with the tools and decision-making power to earn legitimate profits.

