Rural youth to get support to set up soil labs in villages

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Village youth and farmers (up to 40 years of age) have a great opportunity to own soil health lab with governments pitching in to cover three-fourths of the cost.
The Central Government on Wednesday said unemployed rural youth below 40 can set up these labs that cost Rs 5 lakh with the Centre and State governments funding 75 per cent of the cost, an official statement said.
The Government has sanctioned setting up of 429 stationary labs, 102 new mobile labs, 8,752 mini labs, and 1,562 village-level laboratories, besides strengthening 800 existing labs.
The same provisions are also available to Self Help Groups, Farmers’ Cooperative Societies, Farmers Groups and Agricultural Producing Organisations, it said.
The government launched the soil heal card scheme in 2014-15 to address the decline of soil nutrients. In the second phase of the scheme 11.69 crore Soil Health Cards have been distributed to farmers in the last two years, as against 10.74 crore cards in the first phase (2015-17).
A study conducted by the National Productivity Council (NPC) claimed that sticking to Soil Health Card recommendations has led to a decline of 8-10 per cent in use of chemical fertilisers and also raised productivity by 5-6 per cent.
In the current financial year, the Government plans to launch a pilot project “Development of Model Villages” under which the sampling and testing of cultivable soil is being encouraged in partnership with the farmers.
Under the project a model village has been selected for aggregation of soil samples and analysis of each agricultural holding. As part of the scheme 13.53 lakh Soil Health Cards have been distributed during the year 2019-20.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...