Rural youth to get support to set up soil labs in villages

Village youth and farmers (up to 40 years of age) have a great opportunity to own soil health lab with governments pitching in to cover three-fourths of the cost.

The Central Government on Wednesday said unemployed rural youth below 40 can set up these labs that cost Rs 5 lakh with the Centre and State governments funding 75 per cent of the cost, an official statement said.

The Government has sanctioned setting up of 429 stationary labs, 102 new mobile labs, 8,752 mini labs, and 1,562 village-level laboratories, besides strengthening 800 existing labs.

The same provisions are also available to Self Help Groups, Farmers’ Cooperative Societies, Farmers Groups and Agricultural Producing Organisations, it said.

The government launched the soil heal card scheme in 2014-15 to address the decline of soil nutrients. In the second phase of the scheme 11.69 crore Soil Health Cards have been distributed to farmers in the last two years, as against 10.74 crore cards in the first phase (2015-17).

A study conducted by the National Productivity Council (NPC) claimed that sticking to Soil Health Card recommendations has led to a decline of 8-10 per cent in use of chemical fertilisers and also raised productivity by 5-6 per cent.

In the current financial year, the Government plans to launch a pilot project “Development of Model Villages” under which the sampling and testing of cultivable soil is being encouraged in partnership with the farmers.

Under the project a model village has been selected for aggregation of soil samples and analysis of each agricultural holding. As part of the scheme 13.53 lakh Soil Health Cards have been distributed during the year 2019-20.