Rush for new new liquor licenses in Telangana as govt increases number of outlets

The application process for licences for liquor outlets during the 2021-23 period has commenced in Telangana in line with the new policy put in place by the government and the State is witnessing a heavy rush of people applying for licences. “The Excise Department has opened up the application process on Tuesday and there has been an increasing interest in view of some changes brought in this year,’’ said a senior official.
The number of outlets has been increased from 2,216 to 2,620 across the State. Reservation has been provided for SCs, STs and Goud communities. After excluding 756 outlets which are reserved, allotment of remaining 1,864 outlets will be done through open competition.
The increase in outlets is expected to garner more revenue to the State Government. As per the official data, revenue from liquor sale during 2020-21 was at about ₹27,900 crore as against ₹22,605 crore in 2019-20. Thanks to increasing consumption, there has been a steep hike in recent years. In 2014-15, for instance, the revenue was only at about ₹11,900 crore.
After the deadline for filing applications, which is November 18, draw of lots for selecting the licensee would be held on November 20 and the first instalment of retail shop excise tax (RSET) should be paid between November 20 and 22, as per the notification.
Tax for setting up shops in areas with a population of more than 5,000 and up to 50,000 will be ₹55 lakh and it has been fixed at ₹50 lakh a year for areas with population up to 5,000. The RSET for liquor shops within 5 km periphery from the borders of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would be same as that of shops within the GHMC limits and the same would be applicable for liquor outlets within 5 km periphery from the borders of the respective municipal corporations other than GHMC.
After the collection of the first instalment of RSET, stocks to new liquor outlets (A4 shops) would be released on November 29 and the new shops would start functioning from December 1. The license period of the new shops would be from December 1,2021 to November 30, 2023.
Apart from allowing new outlets to function as ‘Wine Marts’ similar to the supermarket model where one can walk in, choose and buy the product, this year’s excise policy has also sought only one bank guarantee instead of two in the previous policy. The bidders are also given one month’s time to furnish these guarantees unlike in the past when they were asked to submit it the same day.
The number of RSET instalments has been increased from four to six and the return on the sales had also been ensured even after crossing a threshold limit with a view to allow more benefit to owners of liquor shops.
