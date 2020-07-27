Russia offers to supply anti-Covid drugs to India

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Russia has offered to supply three anti-Covid drugs to India, and said that pharma companies can forge trade pacts for import.
Russia has domestically developed a few drugs and also registered a number of foreign drugs for the treatment of Covid-19. “Out of these drugs, the Russian Ministry of Health and its industry has offered to supply supply three indigenously manufactured anti-Covid drugs which are showing positive results in Russia to Indian companies,'' Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) said in a communication to the pharma companies.
The drugs being offered are Favipiravir (trade name Avifavir), manufactured by Research Institute of Chemical Diversity, Russia; Olokizumab ( trade name Artlegia), a humanised monoclonal antibody that directly blocks the inflammatory mediator, manufactured by R-Pharm; and Levilimab ( trade name Llsira) recommended for patients suffering from ‘cytokine storm’.
Members of the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) who have substantial commercial interest can approach the Russian manufacturers of these three drugs through contacts provided by Pharmexcil, Bhaska said.
Import of any drugs into India needs to adhere to the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,1940 and Rules, 1945.
