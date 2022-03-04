Russia-Ukraine war to have long-term impact: Sunil Kant Munjal

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, even if it ends in a week, will have a long-term impact globally, according to Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise.

“The impact will be long term because you will see higher inflation, higher oil prices and disruptions in global supply chains. It is not easy to fix,” Munjal said.

Interacting with media here on Friday, he said that India’s position was complicated, considering the country’s trade ties with Russia. While the country couldn’t do something that upset the mood in the West, it couldn’t denounce or run down Russia. with which we had trade ties.

Referring to the demand from the US and the UK that India should clarify its stand on the war, he refuted the criticism that India was sitting on the fence. It actually was stating its actual position, he observed.

Munjal was here in connection with a discussion on his book The Making of Hero, a book on how the family-run business conglomerate was built over decades.

Chip shortage

About the Chip shortage and how long it would take to address the challenge, Munjal said it would take 1-2 years.

It is time for the country to built a strong manufacturing base for chips and other key components as technology had become all pervasive, with sensors built into the devices.

Stating that the country didn’t have fab facilities, he said that fab facilities across the world counted on the support from the Government because break-evens were long. There was a need for constant flow of investments for technology upgradation.

Stating that import bill on this count is going to be very high, he said there was a need for the country to explain it better on the objectives of Atmanirbhar in this space. “It was not closing down the space for others. You need to built a strong base because we are going to depend on such high-value components in the next few years,” Munjal added.