Russia will jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine with India: Russian envoy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 along with New Delhi and it will be manufactured by Indian pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
“We are working very hard to fight Covid-19 together with India, and are now advancing to jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine at the capacities of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to be used in India, Russia and other countries,” Kudashev said, addressing a press conference.
“We have supported each other in a big way earlier this year when we managed to repatriate thousands of Russian and Indian nationals to their respective home countries,” he added.
On August 11, Russia became the world’s first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V.
Also read: Sputnik V phase-II trial results by early January: Dr Reddy’s
The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute while the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, is investing in the production and promotion of the vaccine abroad. Sputnik V vaccine has shown 92 per cent efficacy in preventing Covid-19, according to the interim trial results announced by the country’s health ministry.
In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.
Also read: Russia signs more deals with India to make 30 cr Sputnik V vaccines
As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s upon regulatory approval in India.
Kudashev said a lot of efforts are aimed at coordination in the international arena, including the World Health Organization and BRICS, where Russia has got advanced healthcare mechanisms and initiatives, including Tuberculosis Network, Vaccine Research Center, and Early Warning System to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...