Rythu Bandhu: ₹6,765 cr disbursed for 64 lakh farmers in Telangana

The Telangana government has disbursed ₹6,765 crore to 64 lalkh farmers so far under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the kharif season. Farmers get ₹5,000 each for every acre of land they own under the scheme in the kharif and rabi seasons. The scheme aims at helping the farmers buy inputs like seeds and pesticides ahead of the two agri seasons.

The disbursals have been delayed this year, unlike in the previous seasons when the disbursals happened in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, unabated rains in various parts of the State have hit the agricultural operations with flood waters inundating the fields in lakhs of acres. “We will assess the extent of damage to sowings once the flood waters recede,” an official of the Agriculture Department said.

The Pradesh Congress Committee President, A Revanth Reddy, has demanded a compensation of ₹15,000 an acre for farmers whose fields were flooded due to incessant rains in the last few days.

He alleged that farmers lost crops in about 5 lakh acres in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Mahboobnagar districts in the last few days.