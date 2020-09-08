S Mahalingam appointed Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
S Mahalingam has been appointed as new Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai, with consular jurisdiction over the States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
An IT veteran, Mahalingam retired as the CFO and ED of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after serving the company for more than four decades. He replaces Suhasini Maniratnam, whose mandate as the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai ended after five years.
In a press release, the Embassy of Luxembourg in New Delhi said, “On 29 April, His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg signed the Commission of appointment following the recommendation of the Government and the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind signed the Exequatur confirming the new Honorary Consul’s appointment on 31 July 2020.”
“I feel privileged to be the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its industrial ethos and the opportunities it provides on multiple spheres should be of value to the industry in this region,” Mahalingam said in a press release.
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...