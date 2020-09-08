S Mahalingam appointed Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai

S Mahalingam has been appointed as new Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai, with consular jurisdiction over the States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

An IT veteran, Mahalingam retired as the CFO and ED of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after serving the company for more than four decades. He replaces Suhasini Maniratnam, whose mandate as the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai ended after five years.

In a press release, the Embassy of Luxembourg in New Delhi said, “On 29 April, His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg signed the Commission of appointment following the recommendation of the Government and the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind signed the Exequatur confirming the new Honorary Consul’s appointment on 31 July 2020.”

“I feel privileged to be the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Its industrial ethos and the opportunities it provides on multiple spheres should be of value to the industry in this region,” Mahalingam said in a press release.