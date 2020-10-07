Sachet packaging pioneer CK Raj Kumar no more

CK Raj Kumar, 68, the man who pioneered the concept of sachets in India and revolutionised the fast-moving consumer goods market, passed away here on Wednesday.

Raj Kumar, who was a doctor by profession, quit his promising career to take over the family business after the sudden demise of his father Chinni Krishnan.

Kumar started Velvette - India's first shampoo in sachets at affordable price points even before market leaders like Hindustan Lever Ltd (HLL) could latch on to the opportunity.

He later ventured into healthcare and functional food products category through Sujatha Biotech, which produces mini and micro-sachet segment as also segments like cough syrup under brand Nivaran 90 and memory enhancing capsules under brand Memory Plus.

In many public occasions, Kumar’s brothers CK Ranganathan, who runs FMCG giant CavinKare and CK Kumaravel, Co-founder and CEO of Naturals Beauty Salon chain attribute the growth of sachet revolution and transformation of family business to Kumar and his brother CK Ashok Kumar, a lawyer who also joined Kumar in growing the family business.