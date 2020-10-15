Sahoo panel report on pre-packaged insolvency soon: IBBI official

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
A government-appointed panel to recommend a framework for pre-packaged insolvency under the current insolvency regime in the country is expected to soon submit its report, Sudhaker Shukla, Wholetime Member, IBBI, has said.
He said that the government will have to decide the roll out model for pre-packs after considering the report of the Committee set up under the Chairmanship of M.S.Sahoo, who is the current Chairman of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
Indications are that the report will be submitted to the Government in next 2-3 weeks.
The Corporate Affairs Ministry had in March this year set up a sub-committee of the Insolvency Law Committee to propose a detailed scheme for implementing pre-pack and prearranged insolvency resolution process. This seven-member panel was also asked to look into pre-requisites for initiation of Pre-packaged insolvency resolution process (PPIRP) in terms of default and threshold, appointment of insolvency professional, role and responsibility of committee of creditors, moratorium, expected cost of process timelines for completion of process.
Having a pre-pack like those in developed jurisdictions will help in achieving faster insolvency resolution under the IBC. The process would likely be completed much faster than the traditional Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. Having a pre-pack framework would act as an important alternative resolution mechanism to the CIRP and would help lower the burden on National Company Law Tribunal, say insolvency experts. Also, in a pre-pack the incumbent management retains control of the company until a final agreement is reached. There are some drawbacks in pre-packs such as reduced transparency.
Meanwhile, hectic activity is currently underway for setting up a platform for distressed assets. This platform, which is expected to be soon functional, is being set up under NESL, an information utility. Already, the virtual data room has been launched from Oct 1 and an auction facility will soon be introduced in the next six months, according to Shukla.
Post the enactment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016, there has been big shift in behaviour among corporate debtors and promoters. In the last four years, under IBC, 270 Corporate Insolvency Resolution cases have been resolved, releasing $ 30 billion in capital. Recoveries have increased from 26 cents to a US dollar to 71 cents to a US dollar. Nearly, 50,000 cases have been withdrawn prior to IBC leading to release of capital to the tune of $ 90 billion. The time for resolution too has come down sharply from 4.3 years to 1.6 years now.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Removing joint holders in mutual fund accounts/folio can be done in specific situations, but adding joint ...
I am a 53-year-old home-maker. I made lump-sum investments in some equity funds in 2018 under the growth ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...