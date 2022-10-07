Ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (SSKL) said that it is planning to open 25 stores across South India over the next two years.

SSKL on Friday inaugurated its 50 th store in Chennai under the brand name ‘VaraMahalakshmi Silks’.

Located in Anna Nagar, the store is spread over over 4000 sq. ft.

The store offers premium product offerings, including a variety of sarees such as Banarasi, Patola, Kota, Kanchipuram, Paithani, Organza, Kuppadam, etc., with a major focus on handlooms such as Kanchipuram silk sarees. The sarees are priced in the range of ₹4,000 to 2,50,000, according to a statement.

The new VaraMahalakshmi store is the third such store in Tamil Nadu, while the other are located at Mylapore (Chennai) and Gandhi Road (Kancheepuram).

“Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us. We are delighted that our third store in the State is coinciding with Sai Silks crossing a major milestone of 50 stores across India. The VaraMahalakshmi format store offers our entire range of premium silk sarees and Kanchipuram sarees,” said Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director, SSKL.

“From here on, we intend to open 25 additional stores across South India and these are planned over the next two fiscals,” he added.

Sai Silk Kalamandir was founded by Chalavadi,with the setting up of the first ‘Kalamandir’ store in 2005 in Hyderabad, Telangana.

