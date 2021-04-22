News

SAIL ramps up liquid medical oxygen production to meet hike in demand

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 22, 2021

Plans on to load a rake from its steel plant in Bokaro

With an increased demand for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) during the ongoing Covid-19 second wave, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday said that it has been focussed on increasing its production since the beginning of April.

The public sector steel-maker in a statement said that it has supplied hospitals with 36,747 tonnes of LMO since August last year.

Improvement interventions have already been made to augment the LMO supply with respect to process and equipment.

Also read: SAIL’s Soma Mondal becomes SCOPE’s first woman Chairperson

SAIL has reduced the production of gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and argon besides optimising process parameters in its plants to boost production of liquid medical oxygen. In the last six days, the company has supplied, on an average, 660 tonnes of LMO per day from its plants. All the company plants have been advised to maximise production of LMO and optimize dispatch logistics so as to reduce turnaround time of oxygen tankers, the statement said.

With the help of Indian Railways and Ministry of Steel, SAIL has planned to load a rake from its Bokaro Steel Plant.

This will help greatly in bulk evacuation of LMO and faster arrival of the same at the destination, the statement added.

Published on April 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.