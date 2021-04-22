SAIL ramps up liquid medical oxygen production to meet hike in demand

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
With an increased demand for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) during the ongoing Covid-19 second wave, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday said that it has been focussed on increasing its production since the beginning of April.
The public sector steel-maker in a statement said that it has supplied hospitals with 36,747 tonnes of LMO since August last year.
Improvement interventions have already been made to augment the LMO supply with respect to process and equipment.
SAIL has reduced the production of gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and argon besides optimising process parameters in its plants to boost production of liquid medical oxygen. In the last six days, the company has supplied, on an average, 660 tonnes of LMO per day from its plants. All the company plants have been advised to maximise production of LMO and optimize dispatch logistics so as to reduce turnaround time of oxygen tankers, the statement said.
With the help of Indian Railways and Ministry of Steel, SAIL has planned to load a rake from its Bokaro Steel Plant.
This will help greatly in bulk evacuation of LMO and faster arrival of the same at the destination, the statement added.
