SAIL sets up Covid-19 testing lab

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has set up a Covid-19 testing lab at its Rourkela Steel Plant’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and readied it for sample testing.

“While all the major equipment for the testing facility have been provided by the Odisha government, the infrastructure has been provided by SAIL-RSP. Doctor and paramedics of Ispat General Hospital trained at RMRC, Bhubaneswar and AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will carry out the testing. Nasal and throat swab collected from the suspected persons of the surrounding region will be tested at the laboratory of IGH. It normally takes around 6-7 hours to get the results of a batch of samples,” said a company statement.

The testing lab facility at IGH will be of great help in quick identification of coronavirus patients and containment of the disease, the statement added.

SAIL-RSP has already supplied five ventilators to the Odisha government and has been continually working along with local state administration to provide medical facilities in the fight against Covid-19.