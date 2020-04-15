News

SAIL sets up Covid-19 testing lab

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 15, 2020 Published on April 15, 2020

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has set up a Covid-19 testing lab at its Rourkela Steel Plant’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and readied it for sample testing.

“While all the major equipment for the testing facility have been provided by the Odisha government, the infrastructure has been provided by SAIL-RSP. Doctor and paramedics of Ispat General Hospital trained at RMRC, Bhubaneswar and AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will carry out the testing. Nasal and throat swab collected from the suspected persons of the surrounding region will be tested at the laboratory of IGH. It normally takes around 6-7 hours to get the results of a batch of samples,” said a company statement.

The testing lab facility at IGH will be of great help in quick identification of coronavirus patients and containment of the disease, the statement added.

SAIL-RSP has already supplied five ventilators to the Odisha government and has been continually working along with local state administration to provide medical facilities in the fight against Covid-19.

Published on April 15, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FM participates in G20 Finance Ministers’ virtual meeting