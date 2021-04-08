SAIL’s Soma Mondal becomes SCOPE’s first woman Chairperson

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Soma Mondal, who is the Chairperson of SAIL, took over as the first woman Chairperson of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) at the first meeting of its newly constituted Executive Board for 2021-23.
Meanwhile, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA Ltd, took over as its Vice-Chairman.
During the meeting, Rakesh Kumar, immediate Past Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, NLCIL, handed over the SCOPE Flag to Mondal.
Speaking at the meeting, Mondal said: “I thank the Public Sector fraternity for reposing confidence and entrusting me with this responsibility. Taking cognizance of the tremendous work done by our predecessors, the new Board will stride ahead as a team to add value and achieve newer horizons.”
“The increased participation of PSEs in Elections validates the increased confidence of members in SCOPE and with the new leadership, SCOPE will undertake more effective steps for the betterment of the Public Sector,” Kumar added in a statement.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...