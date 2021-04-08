SAIL’s Soma Mondal becomes SCOPE’s first woman Chairperson

Soma Mondal, who is the Chairperson of SAIL, took over as the first woman Chairperson of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) at the first meeting of its newly constituted Executive Board for 2021-23.

Meanwhile, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA Ltd, took over as its Vice-Chairman.

During the meeting, Rakesh Kumar, immediate Past Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, NLCIL, handed over the SCOPE Flag to Mondal.

Speaking at the meeting, Mondal said: “I thank the Public Sector fraternity for reposing confidence and entrusting me with this responsibility. Taking cognizance of the tremendous work done by our predecessors, the new Board will stride ahead as a team to add value and achieve newer horizons.”

“The increased participation of PSEs in Elections validates the increased confidence of members in SCOPE and with the new leadership, SCOPE will undertake more effective steps for the betterment of the Public Sector,” Kumar added in a statement.