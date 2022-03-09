Saint-Gobain India launches 3 new facilities built on an investment of ₹500 crore 

French glassmaker Saint-Gobain has completed ₹500 crore plus expansion at the company’s World Glass Complex at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. The expansion included a new float glass unit, an integrated windows line facility and an urban forest. The new projects were inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

The new facilities will provide employment to over 200 people and take the cumulative investment in the World Glass Complex to over ₹3,750 crore. Globally, the World Glass Complex at Sriperumbudur continues to be the group’s single largest investment destination.

Exponential growth

“Our experience in India has been extremely good; we have sustained high growth rates for a long period and have leadership positions in building materials (glass and glass solutions, gypsum, mortars, insulation and construction chemicals). We are today, the number one company in light and sustainable construction in India. We strongly believe in India’s future and have consistently invested ahead of time in capacity, capability, technology, innovation and people. About 25 per cent of our global Capex in 2022 will be spent in Indian operations,” said Benoit Bazin, Chief Executive Officer, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

“With investments close to ₹4,700 crore in Tamil Nadu across 15 plants in four locations, consistently exceeding the MoU investment commitments made to Tamil Nadu government,” said B Santhanam, CEO, Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific a d India Region.

The company describes its new integrated windows line facility as the world’s first and Asia’s largest fully integrated facility. Spread over 10,000 sqm, it will have an annual production capability of 100,000 windows by the end of 2022. The fully digitised and completely automated plant will make a large portfolio of UPVC window products focussing on the evolving needs of acoustics, solar/thermal comfort and security.

“Today, with five plants, we have over 50 per cent of India’s float glass manufacturing capacity. 60 per cent of our float glass investments are in Tamil Nadu in the World Glass Complex. The World Glass Complex is also an export house that accounts for over 90 per cent of value-added flat glass exports from India,” said A R Unnikrishnan, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Private Limited-Glass Business.

In the Saint-Gobain - SIPCOT urban forest at Sriperumbudur, close to 60,000 trees spanning over 40 resilient native species have been planted over an area of 300,000 sq ft. This unique initiative is expected to give rise to more such public-private partnerships.