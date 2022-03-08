Samantha invests in SustainKart

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her debut in Bollywood with Family Man-2, has invested an undisclosed amount in SustainKart, an exclusive e-commerce marketplace for sustainable products, in the seed round of funding.

SustainKart will use the seed round fund towards marketing for customer acquisition and enable offline retail stores for a unique in-store customer experience.

The Hyderabad-based ‘clean and green products aggregator, hosts over 1,000 brands and 85,000 SKUs (stock keeping unit) on its platform. The products range from fashion, decor, beauty, wellness, furnishings to nutrition.

The one-year-old startup has launched a private label and acquiring two direct-to-consumer brands.

“I believe that the choice of Indian consumers has been slowly gravitating towards nature-friendly products. Many consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic,” Samantha has said in a statement.

“We are planning to develop several strategic celebrity partnerships to grow the private labels vertical,” Kanthi Dutt, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, SustainKart, said.

Offline stores

“We will be launching our first offline store in April 2022 throught the franchise route. We have started partnering with entrepreneurs that believe in sustainability to launch the franchise experience stores across the country,” SustainKart Co-Founder Shilpa Reddy India , talking about the startup’s the offline vertical.

“We are planning to launch 30 physical stores in the first year,” she said.