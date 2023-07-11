The new fund offer of Samco Active Momentum Fund has collected over ₹409 crore. The issue closed for subscription on June 29. Post-NFO, the fund house has restricted fresh investment in the form of lump sum and SIP till further notice.

Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco Mutual Fund, said the NFO has received response with more than 25,000 investors subscribing to the issue through the support of over 1,900 mutual fund distributors.

Samco Active Momentum Fund will select stocks with momentum characteristics such as breakouts, price leadership and more, deploying a proprietary momentum-seeking algorithm, said the fund house.

Exit load

By capitalising on the prevailing price trends, the fund aims to outperform the market and generate superior returns for investors, it added. The benchmark index for the fund is Nifty 500 Index TRI.

The exit load is 2 per cent if the investment is redeemed or switched out in one year from the date of allotment of units. It will be 1 per cent if it is redeemed or switched out between one and two years, and none thereafter.