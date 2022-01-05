Same dose to be administered as precautionary dose: Health Ministry

Same dose will be used as a precautionary dose for the healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly people with comorbid conditions, the Health Ministry clarified Wednesday during the press conference here. The precautionary doses will be administered to the eligible population starting from January 10.

“So those who took Covaxin as primary vaccination will get Covaxin and those who received Covishield would get Covishield as the third dose,” VK Paul, NITI Aayog, Member-Health said. He further added as more scientific evidence will emerge about heterologous approach, the decision will be taken going forward on mixing of vaccines.

India reported more than a 6.3 times rise in Covid cases in the last eight days, the Health Ministry said. On Wednesday, India reported 55 per cent rise in the Covid cases at 58,097 with 534 casualties. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry said that a sharp jump in the Covid positivity has been witnessed, from 0.79 per cent on December 29, 2021, to 5.03 per cent on January 5, 2022. It highlighted six States including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which have more than 10,000 active cases in a single day.

As per the Ministry, 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. It further highlighted that Omicron is the predominant strain behind upsurge in Covid cases. West Bengal has the highest weekly positivity rate.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said that 25.2 lakh cases were reported globally on January 4, the highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly, 65 per cent of the cases in the week ending January 4 were registered from the USA, UK, France, Italy and Spain.

“4.70 lakh Omicron cases have been reported so far in 139 countries. There have been 108 confirmed deaths so far. Most of the cases have been reported from the UK, Denmark, and the US,”Agarwal noted.

He further stated that the hospitalisation instances are relatively less in the Omicron-led surge as compared with the previous surge across countries. “ In the US, in an earlier surge, 2.5 lakh cases were being reported and 1.33 lakh people were hospitalized, now when at the peak there are around 3.94 lakh cases are being registered, so only 90,000 cases need hospitalisation,” Agarwal added. Likewise in the UK, France, and Denmark too there have been less hospitalisation, he stated. He stated that India needs to analyse the data to predict the trend. He informed that there are about 2,1354 Omicron cases in the country.

Agarwal said vaccination and testing are still relevant to curtail the Omicron spread. He added that States have been asked to increase surveillance to track the infections.

The Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) has approved the testing kit for Omicron manufactured by Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the Health Ministry said. Quick home testing and rapid antigen testing will play a major role in diagnosing the infection.

Children vaccination

There are 7.4 crore children in the 15-18 age group. More than one crore adolescents in this group have received their first dose. So far, more than 1.24 crore children have received their first dose of vaccine. “We estimate that one of six children have been vaccinated in this set. We hope this will gather pace. Vaccine availability is not an issue. We will be able to vaccinate this group,” Paul said.

Biological E’s Corbevax is also one of the options available to India for its vaccination drive of the adult population. This vaccine is in a trial for pediatric groups and I believe also that they will file a request for trial as an additional or that request is pending. Secondly if such a stockpile has become available, it will also be available for export at a point when India doesn't need.

Masking and social distancing important

“In a closed space, it is important to wear a mask. However in an open area, if you are alone then you may not wear it. Use of a mask is necessary whenever there is home isolation,” Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

“In homecare, patients should wear a triple layer medical mask. For caregivers too, it should be a triple layer mask. N95 masks can also be considered. In general situations, any mask can be used,” Paul said.

As per the revised guidelines of home isolation of mild or asymptomatic patients,the patient will stand discharged after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. There is no need for retesting after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in home quarantine.

On Molnupiravir

Bhargava told BusinessLine that Molnupiravir antiviral drug which recently got approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is not the part of Covid treatment protocol.

He said, “US FDA approved it based on only 1,433 patients with a three per cent reduction in moderate disease, when given in mild cases. However we have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns like it can cause teratogenicity, mutagenicity, and it can also cause cartilage damage. It can be damaging to the muscles also. More important contraception has to be given for three months, male or female if it is given because child born could be problematic with teratogenic influences,”. He added that for these reasons it has not been included in the National Task Force Treatment.

“The World Health Organization has not included it. The UK has not included it as of now. We are still concerned about the pregnancy, lactation, children, soft tissue injury, reproductive age group history of infection, vaccination and all those issues. Whatever benefit was there in those 1433 patients was on unvaccinated individuals and only three per cent from mild to moderate diseases. So as of now, the current recommendations stand is that it is not the part of national task force treatment and we have debated it on twice and we will have further debate on whether there is any possibility,” Bhargava said.