With the increasing trend of consumers using mobile phones to do financial transactions and store valuable documents, Samsung says ‘security’ is today the prime concern for consumers while buying phones - not only in the higher premium segment but also in the mid-premium segment. The company has introduced security features in its A series smartphones, said Akshay Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.

Security concern

Security in the ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 is a major feature that not many talk about. Consumers today use smartphones for everything, including financial transactions. “When we spoke to consumers in various surveys, over 70 per cent of them and at times even higher, people were concerned about smartphone security and privacy. They are considering this before purchasing the smartphone. It was a stark number,” he told businessline.

“It was never stark, say a couple of years ago. We used to give high-security features to premium smartphones priced at ₹70,000 and above and consumers tend to want that kind of security to protect their valuable documents. But, post Covid, consumers are using smartphones for everything, including financial transactions, digital financing, UPI, digi-locker and use of features like virtual meetings and work from home have increased multifold. All these required enhanced security features,” said Rao, who was in Chennai on Wednesday to launch Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 smartphones.

Comprehensive protection

Features like display and camera were always given focus and getting improved for the consumer, security is where the biggest leap comes in. Security in smartphones is one of the prime factors today in buying smartphones, he added.

Samsung Knox Vault Security that was introduced in one of the Samsung’s S series smartphones, now comes for the first time in A-Series making flagship level security accessible to more people. The hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns, he said.

