Sanchu Animal Hospital launches 24/7 telemedicine service

Sanchu Animal Hospital, a personal venture of CavinKare founder CK Ranganathan, on Monday announced the launch of its 24/7 telemedicine service exclusively for pet animals. The telemedicine service includes round-the-clock video consultation by specialised veterinarians, who will be available across digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Hangout offering care to pet animals.

“Sanchu Animal Hospital - 24/7 Telemedicine is being launched with a passion to create high-quality, uninterrupted and easily accessible healthcare service for pet owners so that the pets they love lead happy and healthy lives, which is very essential in the current scenario,” Ranganathan was quoted as saying in a press statement.

In November last year, the FMCG veteran launched Sanchu Animal Hospital which marked his foray into the animal healthcare business. Located in Adyar, the 7,200-sq-ft multi-speciality veterinary hospital offers a range of specialised petcare services including orthopaedic (bone and joint), internal medicine, surgery, avian (birds), nutrition (feeding), and dermatology, among others.

“We have launched Sanchu Animal Hospital with a commitment to make it function as a human hospital in order to make pets’ lives happier. I am confident that our telemedicine service launch marks the next chapter in the future of pet care in the state and country,” Ranganathan added.

Pet owners can visit telemed.sanchuanimalhospital.com or call 94452 60101 to avail the 24/7 telemedicine service.