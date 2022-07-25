Sanctions against Russia boost demand for lab-grown diamond, says Crisil

The sharp fall in rough diamond supply from Russia due to the US economic sanctions has boosted demand for cheap lab-grown diamonds.

Rahul Guha, Director, Crisil Ratings, said rising diamond prices and short supply of natural diamonds have fast-tracked shift in consumer interest to lab-grown diamonds, which resemble natural diamonds and are 50-60 per cent cheaper.

The market share of lab-grown diamonds is estimated to have expanded to about 8 per cent presently from less than 3 per cent two years ago, he said.

US sanctions on Russia

The US sanctions on Russian diamond mining company Alrosa following the invasion of Ukraine has cut rough diamond supplies by almost 30 per cent.

The State-owned company is the largest diamond producer in the world and the supply constraint is expected to continue in the near future. This apart, the key buyers in the US and EU are insisting on certificates of origin. As a result, the prices of roughs have shot up almost 30 per cent in last four months.

Subodh Rai, Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings, said while volatility in rough diamond prices is passed on through the polished diamond prices, tepid demand has kept polished prices from fully catching up with rough prices this time around.

This could squeeze the operating profit of Indian diamond polishers by 75-100 basis points to 4-4.25 per cent this fiscal, he said.

Revenue to dip

Diamond industry revenue is set to reduce by 15-20 per cent to $20 billion this fiscal against last fiscal, following a double blow from falling demand and rising prices of roughs across the globe.

A surge in Covid cases has led to lockdown in several regions in China, which are one of the largest consumers of Indian polished diamonds.

The pent-up demand and strong festive season saw Indian diamantaires stocking up on rough diamonds in the second half of last fiscal. While polished exports grew 48 per cent on-year last fiscal, rough diamond imports were up 74 per cent, with almost 40 per cent of the imports registered in the March quarter.

The huge inventory build-up was corrected in the first quarter of this fiscal, following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war at the fag-end of last fiscal and disruptions in the Chinese market because of new variants of Covid.