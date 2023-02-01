Sandoz will be setting up a global capability centrein Hyderabad to support its knowledge services. The centre will initially employ 800 and increase the number to approximately 1,800 in the near future.

Richard Saynor, CEO (designate), Sandoz, announced this after meeting KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, Government of Telangana, with his team here on Tuesday.

Sandoz has a development centre at Genome Valley in Hyderabad; the team informed the Minister that they were adding a laboratory focused on automation at the facility.

The Minister briefed the delegation on the upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City Project and invited Sandoz to consider setting up a manufacturing centre in Hyderabad.

Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Its global portfolio comprises approximately 1,000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, which accounted for sales of $9.7 billion in 2019. Its products reach more than 500 million patients globally, according to a release.