The Asia Society’s Global Board has elected Sangita Jindal as its new Trustee at the Fall Meeting held in October.

She was elected along with two other Trustees Kuo Chuan Kung and Rabbi Angela Buchdahl.

Kevin Rudd, President and CEO, Asia Society said the three new Trustees have diverse and varied backgrounds. They have made unique contributions to their field from the arts and cultural heritage preservation, to finance, to social and spiritual developments and will bring important new perspectives to the Global Board, said Rudd.

Founded in 1956, the Asia Society, a non-profit institution established with a purpose to navigate shared futures for Asia and the world across policy, arts and culture, education, sustainability, business, and technology.

Asia Society has presence across New York, Hong Kong and Houston, Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington and Zurich.

Jindal said the new position will enable to contribute to the ongoing efforts in shaping the US-Asia economic, political and cultural relations.

Jindal is the Chairperson of JSW Foundation, the social development arm of JSW Group. During the last two decades, she has spearheaded JSW Foundation’s efforts as it enlarged its scope of activities in the areas of education, health, livelihood creation, local sports development, heritage and art conservation.