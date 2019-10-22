News

Sanjay Kumar Jha is CMD of Midhani

Hyderabad | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Sanjay Kumar Jha

Sanjay Kumar Jha, has been selected as the next Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. Jha, who is at present Director (Production & Marketing) will take over from the present CMD, Dinesh Kumar Likhi, whose term ends in April 2020.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board , announced the name of Jha. Prior to joining Midhani, Jha, a doctorate in metallurgy was with the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, under the Department of Atomic Energy. Our Bureau

Published on October 22, 2019
CHAIRMAN
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
