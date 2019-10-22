Sanjay Kumar Jha is CMD of Midhani

Sanjay Kumar Jha, has been selected as the next Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. Jha, who is at present Director (Production & Marketing) will take over from the present CMD, Dinesh Kumar Likhi, whose term ends in April 2020.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board , announced the name of Jha. Prior to joining Midhani, Jha, a doctorate in metallurgy was with the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, under the Department of Atomic Energy. Our Bureau