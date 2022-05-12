Sanjiv Bajaj elected as CII President

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has a new President in Sanjiv Bajaj, who is Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv. He has assumed office as President of CII for 2022-23. He takes over from TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited.

The newly constituted National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting on Thursday elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23.

While Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp has been appointed as CII President-Designate, R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions takes over as Vice President for 2022-23.

Export figures positive

India is currently faced with runaway inflation, which is seemingly hurting demand in the economy. However, the exports of goods and services is showing robust growth in 2021-22 despite geo-political tensions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Bajaj, an alumnus of the Harvard Business School in US, has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20.

He has led CII National Committees on insurance and pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech. He is a Member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), Member of the International Advisory Board (IAB), Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel (ITAP) of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum.