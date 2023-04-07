Sankara Eye Foundation India & USA has opened its 13th hospital in the country in Hyderabad.

The 225-bedded hospital was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce on Friday. The hospital built across 1.27 lakh sq. ft has advanced treatment facilities for cataract, cornea, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology & strabismus, orbit & oculoplasty, and vitreoretinal services.

‘It is very inspiring to see Sankara Eye Hospitals’ determination in serving the community on such a large scale. The super-specialty is a protagonist of the national eye health movement in India and the goals that the institution has set for itself to serve the economically weaker sections are highly remarkable,’‘ Rama Rao said at the inaugural ceremony.

R.V. Ramani, Founder and Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, said: ‘Sankara Eye Foundation was initiated with the vision and mission to eliminate avoidable blindness. Our goal is to touch half a million (5 lakhs) free surgeries, pan-India, annually by 2030 and continue to offer the best available eye care treatment.’‘

The newly opened hospital in Hyderabad would function on a hybrid model, wherein the poor will be offered free eye surgeries covering eight districts of Telangana, while the middle-income and affluent pay for their treatment.

Sankara Eye Hospita is the largest hospital network managing super specialty eyecare located across nine states that include Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, running solely for charity.