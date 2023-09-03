The SASTRA Law School team comprising Aaryyan Aathreya and Swaminathan Krishnan emerged the Winners of the Final Oral Argument at the 6th INTA Asia-Pacific Moot Court Competition, 2023. SASTRA defeated the National University of Singapore in the final round.

They were also adjudged the second-best team overall based on the points secured in the preliminary rounds of the competition. Aaryyan Aathreya was adjudged the Best Speaker of the Moot Court Competition. The team received a cash prize of $1,500. Aaryyan Aathreya received a cash prize of $500.

The team defeated the University of Punjab, Jhelum Campus, Pakistan, and the National University of Singapore in the preliminary rounds of the competition. Teams from many countries participated in this prestigious moot court competition, focusing on important issues arising in trademark and unfair competition law.

This 2-day moot competition is the region’s only moot court competition focussed on trademark law, allowing participants to gain specialised experience in this field. This is the second time that the School of Law at SASTRA Deemed University has won the moot court competition, having won the first edition of the Moot Court Competition in 2017.

The Management congratulates the team and announced a cash incentive of ₹1,00,000.