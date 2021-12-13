SASTRA Law School to set up rural mediation cell

S Vaidhyasubramanim, Vice-Chancellor of Sastra University, announced the creation of a rural mediation cell at SASTRA Law School in his address for the six-day “Executive Training Programme on Conflict Assessment and Management” organised by the School. The Cell shall endeavour to create a “conflict-less society” in and around the School, and scale its solutions to other geographies.

The hands-on, interactive training programme was headed by Uma Ramanathan, Advocate, Madras High Court, and expert mediator, and saw participation from members across various professions.

“Conflict management is a science and involves the realisation of multi-dimensional facets of human behaviour that leads to empirical reality,” said Bharatha Chakravarthy, Judge, Madras High Court, in his address. He highlighted the growing relevance of conflict avoidance and resolution through non-litigation transactions, leading to a need for professionals engaging in the art of negotiation, mediation and arbitration to address the present litigation burden.