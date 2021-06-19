SASTRA University announces vaccination scheme for students

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The SASTRA Deemed University on Saturday announced a vaccination support scheme for its incoming students to ensure that the current students entering the campus for the academic year 2021-22 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
In a press release, the educational institution said that the management of SASTRA has announced a maximum financial support of ₹1,000 per student to cover their vaccination costs.
“Over 8,000 students from different parts of the country shall be benefitted by this scheme and get ready to attend classes as soon as campus reopens based on the guidelines issued by the competent authorities,” it added.
The SASTRA management recently provided ₹500 per student as exam voucher to over 12,000 students appearing for the end-semester online exam. This exam voucher shall support students’ internet requirement for the ongoing online exams.
In April-May, SASTRA also completed a free vaccination drive on campus for 600 members including its staff and their family members, which was organised by the Tamil Nadu state government department.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...