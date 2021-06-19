News

SASTRA University announces vaccination scheme for students

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 19, 2021

Financial support of ₹1,000 per student to cover their vaccination costs; 8000 students to be benefitted

The SASTRA Deemed University on Saturday announced a vaccination support scheme for its incoming students to ensure that the current students entering the campus for the academic year 2021-22 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a press release, the educational institution said that the management of SASTRA has announced a maximum financial support of ₹1,000 per student to cover their vaccination costs.

“Over 8,000 students from different parts of the country shall be benefitted by this scheme and get ready to attend classes as soon as campus reopens based on the guidelines issued by the competent authorities,” it added.

The SASTRA management recently provided ₹500 per student as exam voucher to over 12,000 students appearing for the end-semester online exam. This exam voucher shall support students’ internet requirement for the ongoing online exams.

In April-May, SASTRA also completed a free vaccination drive on campus for 600 members including its staff and their family members, which was organised by the Tamil Nadu state government department.

