The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) reserved an appeal by Punit Goenka against SEBI’s order that barred him from holding key managerial and executive positions at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). The appellate tribunal completed hearing arguments by both sides on Thursday and is expected to pass its order in the next 7 to 10 days.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Goenka, while senior advocate Darius Khambata appeared for the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Too much delay

The appellate tribunal reserved orders in the plea after hearing it for over five sessions from August 30. During the the hearing, the SAT orally observed that it is not satisfied with the amount of time taken by the market regulator for investigation, saying, “SEBI can’t keep going on with its investigation.” It further noted that the matter involves public interest, owing to the recent merger of ZEEL with Sony.

According to reports, SAT further questioned the SEBI on whether it would be able to finish the investigation against Punit Goenka. SEBI has on multiple occasions sought an extension of time from both the SAT and the Supreme Court.

SEBI had passed a confirmatory order against Punit Goenka in August, which bars Goenka from any key positions at Zee for at least eight months starting August.

This followed SEBI’s investigation in June against Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, which found that the father-son duo were misappropriating funds from the company. The market regulator alleged that the duo helped move funds out of ZEEL and routed them back to the company through layered and circuitous transactions. They did so by “falsely portraying that ZEEL had received the dues from associate entities”, it said.

Goenka was the former Chief Executive Officer of Zee, before he resigned following SEBI’s allegations. SEBI says it needs these eight months to gather evidence against Goenka and Chandra. SEBI argued that Goenka and Chandra’s presence at Zee would exert undue influence and impede the investigation.

These developments coincide with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving the merger of ZEEL with Culver Max Entertainment, earlier Sony Pictures Networks India.

One of the key terms of the merger agreement was that Goenka would lead the merged entity. At this point, Goenka has publicly stated that the merger will go on, with or without him leading the charge.