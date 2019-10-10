Satish Reddy appointed Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance president

How to use ECG on the Apple Watch
K Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s has been appointed as President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) for 2019-2021.
Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec Limited, will continue as the Vice President.
As an active member of major industry associations and governmental panels, Satish played a crucial role in shaping policies concerning the pharmaceutical sector as well as the economy, such as policy formulation on India's patent law, drug pricing and important amendments to the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. He was a past president of IPA (2013-2015), a member of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board of India, etc.
In a statement, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General of the IPA said "We are delighted to welcome Satish Reddy and Rajesh Jain for the second stint as the President and Vice President of the IPA, respectively. Both bring with them deep industry knowledge and have been instrumental in sustaining Indian leadership in the Global pharma generics business. The leadership at IPA will help in unleashing the potential of the Indian pharma industry and strengthen the innovation ecosystem further growth for the industry.”
Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec, is an active member of major industry associations and government panels. He is Chairman - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Committee on Biotechnology for 2019-20. He is a member of Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow. He has been appreciated by GAVI and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his commitment towards making affordable vaccines.
