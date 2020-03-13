News

Satish Reddy elected CII-SR Chairman

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Chairman Satish Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Southern Region for the year 2020-21. In a press statement , the CII - Southern Region said, Reddy has been closely associated with the CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2019-20.

The industry body also announced the appointment of CK Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director of FMCG major CavinKare as Deputy Chairman of CII - SR for the year. Ranganathan, the release said, is an active member of CII and was also the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2009-10.

