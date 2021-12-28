Satta Bazar trends: Hung assembly in Punjab, BJP to retain power in UP

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Early trends in Satta Bazar, the illegal betting market, say that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Uttar Pradesh (UP), India's largest state, alibit with a lower number of seats than the 2017 assembly elections. And in Punjab, the bookies are predicting a hung assembly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cornering the largest number of seats. Both UP and Punjab state elections will be held in February and March in multiple phases but the bookies have started accepting the bets from this week, sources in the know told BusinessLine.
The betting mafia is expecting their turnover to cross ₹50,000 crore this election season, the sources said. Also, the betting odds may change as election days near and each party makes a high pitched appeal to the voters. According to the bookies, who are mainly politically connected people, the recent farmer protests have dented the BJP’s prospects in both the States.
Odds offered on UP outcome
In UP, the BJP is expected to win more than 250 seats that will take them well past the halfway mark to form the government.
In 2017 UP state elections, the BJP won 312 out of the 403 assembly seats. But the bookies are expecting the party to take a hit of 50 to 60 seats in 2022 polls as there is a view that most seats in the densely populated Muslim areas in Western UP will go to the Samajwadi Party (SP) due to the high pitched CAA and farmer protests cutting some ground there. The SP's tally is likely to go up from 47 last time to around 100 now, sources said.
The bookies will pay 0.20 paise over an above every Rupee bet on the BJP winning at least 200 seats in the UP. Similarly, the payout will be ₹1.15 over a Rupee for betting on BJP winning 222 seats. On SP managing to win 125 seats the bookies are willing to pay ₹1.40 over every Rupee. The payout offer is lower at 0.35 paise over a Rupee for betting on SP winning 110 seats. Higher the payout, lower are the odds of the party winning that many seats. Often, the bookies do not offer odds on both maximum and minimum number of seats (as per their expectations) to manage their losses or outgo in case of extreme results.
The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are expected to be restricted to 5 to 10 seats each in UP while the Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is not expected to make much impact in terms of taking away the Muslim votes from the SP, the sources said.
"These are early trends and the final outcome could swing depending on what the BJP does in the next two months that will also see the announcement of the Union Budget on February 1. You cannot write-off PM Modi's trait in surprising the voters and swinging their opinion in BJP's favour," said a source close to the top bookies.
Odds on Punjab outcome
In the 117-seat Punjab assembly, bookies are expecting both AAP and Congress to win a maximum of 40 seats each and minimum of 25 seats. BJP and Akali Dal are expected to perform poorly with both being restricted to 5 to 10 seats each, going purely by the odds. However, the bookies say these are early trends and the odds could change once more clarity emerges on BJPs tie-up with Captain Amrinder Singh, former state CM who left the Congress this year.
How the odds are stacked?
UP Polls - 403 seats
BJP
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
200 - 0.20
210 - 0.35
215 - 0.57
222 - 1.15
SP
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
110 - 0.35
115- 0.60
120 - 1.05
125 - 1.40
BSP
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
5 - 0.4
10 - 0.67
15 - 1.10
Congress
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
5 - 0.55
6 - 0.70
8 - 1.00
10- 2.5
Punjab Polls - Total Number of seats 117
AAP
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
25 - 0.35
30 - 0.4
35 - 0.87
40 - 1.15
Congress
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
25- 0.45
30 - 0.57
35 - 0.90
40 - 1.35
Akali
Expected Seats Odds (Rupee)
5 - 0.35
10 - 0.57
15 - 0.87
20 - 1.20
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...