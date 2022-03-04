Satyakam Arya appointed as Chairman of CII-TN State Council FY23

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced new office bearers for Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2022-23.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd (DICV), Chennai has been elected as the Chairman, while Shankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd, Coimbatore has been elected as Vice Chairman, according to a statement.

Arya has been closely associated with CII and was the Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the year 2021-22. He was the Co-Chairman of Manufacturing Sub-Committee of CII Southern Region in 2020-21 and was the Chairman of TN CEO Forum in 2020-21. He is also a member of SIAM Executive Council.

Arya is leading the Daimler Trucks operations in India since end of 2018. Under his stewardship, DICV continues to grow as a strong contender in the domestic market with the Made-for-India CV brand ‘BharatBenz’.

Vanavarayar is an active member of CII and was the National Chairman of CII’s Young Indians in 2011-2012. He was the Co-Chair of the CII National Committee for Higher Education and was the Chair of the CII Family Business Network Next Gen Committee. He is the Chairman of the India@75 Task Force, CII Southern Region.

Vanavarayar is also the President of Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore which has under its fold, Kumaraguru College of Technology, Business School, College of Liberal Arts & Science, and the Institute of Agriculture, it said.