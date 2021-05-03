SBI allocates ₹71 crore for Covid support initiatives

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated ₹71 crore to undertake various support initiatives to help the country combat the second wave of Covid-19.
This includes ₹30 crore for setting up 1,000 bed makeshift hospitals for Covid-19 patients in some of the worst affected states, India’s largest bank said in a statement.
“These facilities would be set up in collaboration with government hospitals and Municipal Corporations of the respective cities.
“SBI is in talks with various designated authorities to explore partnerships for setting up makeshift hospitals,” it added.
Additionally, a sum of ₹21 crore has been allocated to the Bank’s 17 local head offices (LHOs) to address the urgent medical needs of the citizens at the local level by way of life-saving healthcare equipment, oxygen supply to hospitals, Covid-19 care centres, ambulances to transport Covid-19 patients, PPE kits, masks, and providing food relief.
As per the statement, “The Bank will also spend ₹10 crore in partnering with NGOs to undertake community-based testing, strengthening vaccination drives, creating helpline for Covid-19 related matters, providing oxygen supply and other critical activities.
“The Bank will also contribute ₹10 crore for genome-sequencing equipment / lab and vaccine research equipment / lab to the Government.”
Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said: “We are trying our best to make a small contribution to society in the fight against the second wave. We are committed to contribute funds, resources and reach out to the citizens of India and also join in the Government’s efforts in fighting the virus.
“I urge everyone to offer their support in any form to the people in need and contribute towards making the country Covid-19 free.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...