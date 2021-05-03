SBI allocates ₹71 crore for Covid support initiatives

State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated ₹71 crore to undertake various support initiatives to help the country combat the second wave of Covid-19.

This includes ₹30 crore for setting up 1,000 bed makeshift hospitals for Covid-19 patients in some of the worst affected states, India’s largest bank said in a statement.

“These facilities would be set up in collaboration with government hospitals and Municipal Corporations of the respective cities.

“SBI is in talks with various designated authorities to explore partnerships for setting up makeshift hospitals,” it added.

Additionally, a sum of ₹21 crore has been allocated to the Bank’s 17 local head offices (LHOs) to address the urgent medical needs of the citizens at the local level by way of life-saving healthcare equipment, oxygen supply to hospitals, Covid-19 care centres, ambulances to transport Covid-19 patients, PPE kits, masks, and providing food relief.

As per the statement, “The Bank will also spend ₹10 crore in partnering with NGOs to undertake community-based testing, strengthening vaccination drives, creating helpline for Covid-19 related matters, providing oxygen supply and other critical activities.

“The Bank will also contribute ₹10 crore for genome-sequencing equipment / lab and vaccine research equipment / lab to the Government.”

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said: “We are trying our best to make a small contribution to society in the fight against the second wave. We are committed to contribute funds, resources and reach out to the citizens of India and also join in the Government’s efforts in fighting the virus.

“I urge everyone to offer their support in any form to the people in need and contribute towards making the country Covid-19 free.”