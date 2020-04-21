SBI distributes 5,000 cloth masks to healthcare workers, police in Nanjangud, Tumakuru

State Bank of India has distributed 5,000 cloth masks for use by healthcare workers and police in Mysuru and Tumakuru districts.

The bank distributed 2,500 cloth masks to healthcare workers and police deployed at Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district, the worst-affected area by Covid-19.

Bank officials led by Usha Nandini, Chief Manager of the Nanjangud Branch, handed over the cloth masks to Mahesh Kumar, tahasildar of the taluk, for use by health department and municipal workers.

The bank also undertook an initiative for distribution of food packets and groceries to migrant labourers and others.

Similarly, Avinash and Amod, Regional Managers of SBI - Regions 3 & 4 of Tumakuru, met deputy commissioner of Tumakuru in the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru, and handed over 2,500 cloth masks for use in the fight against Covid-19.

For the convenience of the general public, SBI has activated two SBI-Mobile ATMs in Bengaluru for customers to withdraw cash during the lockdown period. The bank has also arranged door-delivery of cash to PMJDY customers and pensioners at remote places in Karnataka using mobile vans and two-wheelers through its customer service points.