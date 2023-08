The State Bank of India, SME Branch in Chennai has shifted to new premises at Egmore.

The new building was inaugurated by Ravi Ranjan, Chief General Manager, Chennai Circle on Wednesday.

After the inauguration, the officials addressed the customers and discussed SBI’s plans for the development of the MSME sector and various steps initiated for the the small and micro units.

