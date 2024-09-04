SBL Energy, a leading mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, has set up a TNT manufacturing plant of 3,000 tonnes per annum on 225 acres at Yenvera in Nagpur.

The company aims to boost domestic production of TNT to reduce import dependence, ensure supply security, bring in cost efficiency and strengthen defence manufacturing. The plant will also boost SBL Energy’s order book and revenue on the back of growing demand from industries such as infrastructure, mining and defence.

Earlier this year, SBL Energy had raised ₹325 crore in growth capital from marquee investors.

Growing demand

Sanjay Choudhari, Chairman, SBL Energy, said the plant will cater to the growing demand for explosives on the back of increased industrialisation, construction, infrastructure development and mining activities. It will promote self-reliance and enhance overall defence capabilities in line with the government mission to boost indigenous production and defence exports, he added.

The TNT plant also supports the production of a wide range of munitions, including bombs, artillery shells and other explosives, and facilitates the modernisation of existing arsenals with more reliable and potent explosives.

