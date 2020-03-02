SC declines to refer pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 to larger Bench

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to refer to a larger seven-judge Bench a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said there was no reason to refer the matter to a larger Bench.
NGO, People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and an intervenor had sought for referring the matter to a larger Bench on the ground that two judgments of the Apex court — Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 — which dealt with the issue of Article 370 conflicted each other and, therefore, the current Bench of five judges could not hear the issue.
Disagreeing with the petitioners, the Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, said that “there is no conflict between the judgments” and rejected the plea.
The Apex court also did not agree with the contention that the judgment in the Prem Nath Kaul case was not considered by the top court in its verdict in the Sampat Prakash matter.
The petitioners had contended that as the decision in the Kaul case was not considered in the subsequent judgment, the latter verdict was per incuriam or wrongly decided.
After the order was pronounced, lawyers appearing in the matter requested the Bench to set a date for hearing the main matter. The Bench said the schedule of hearing on the batch of petitions challenging the validity of abrogation of provision of Article 370 would depend on the hearing by in the Sabarimala case, which is expected to start after the Holi break.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Start-ups may have to face many challenges like return on investments, governance issues
Offbeat Enterprises takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...